Trump says Charlie Kirk 'is dead' after being shot at Utah Valley University event

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot Wednesday at an event at a Utah college, Turning Point said.

“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected,” Patel posted on X. “Agents will be on the scene quickly, and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

A staunch ally of US President Donald Trump, Kirk is a highly influential figure on the right, leveraging a massive social media presence with millions of followers across platforms. His rhetoric often sparks controversy and has earned him a significant following among young conservatives.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.