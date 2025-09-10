GOLD/FOREX
Trump says Charlie Kirk 'is dead' after being shot at Utah Valley University event

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is 'closely monitoring' the situation

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.
Dubai: Charlie Kirk has died after being shot at an event in Utah, President Trump says.

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot Wednesday at an event at a Utah college, Turning Point said.

Utah Valley University said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that a suspect is in custody.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is 'closely monitoring' the situation and has deployed agents to assist local authorities.

“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected,” Patel posted on X. “Agents will be on the scene quickly, and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

US President Donald Trump also addressed the incident on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot,” Trump wrote. “A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

'Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and young father,' Vice President JD Vance said in a tweet.

Who is Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk, 31, is an American conservative political activist, influencer, and the co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a prominent right-wing organization that focuses on student outreach.

A staunch ally of US President Donald Trump, Kirk is a highly influential figure on the right, leveraging a massive social media presence with millions of followers across platforms. His rhetoric often sparks controversy and has earned him a significant following among young conservatives.

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
