New York: Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime.

Amid tight security in Manhattan - and a global media frenzy - the 76-year-old will learn at his arraignment precisely what charges he faces over hush money paid to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election that brought him to power.

The twice-impeached Republican claims he is the victim of “political persecution” - but is also using the court case to energise his support base and raise millions of dollars for his bid to reclaim the White House next year.

He plans to speak to reporters as he walks through the hallways toward court, one of his lawyers told CNN.

A Trump supporter (left) argues with an Anti-Trump protester after she removed an anti-Trump banner from her outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on April 04, 2023 in New York City. Image Credit: AFP

Trump is expected to leave his skyscraper on Fifth Avenue late morning to make the six-mile (10-kilometer) journey to the Manhattan court complex where he will surrender to authorities.

Thousands of police lined the streets while helicopters buzzed in the skies ahead of the journey that will be carried live on US networks, although video cameras will not be allowed inside the courtroom.

A couple of dozen Trump supporters and a smattering of anti-Trump demonstrators gathered outside the courthouse, outnumbered by the throngs of media personnel.

WHAT’S THE PLAN?

Trump flew into New York from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday and is expected to leave Trump Tower on Tuesday and make the nearly 4-mile (6-km) drive to the Manhattan criminal courthouse, where he is scheduled to face a judge for his arraignment at 2:15pm EDT (10.15pm UAE time).

WILL THERE BE A ‘PERP WALK’?

No. So-called perp walks happen when a criminal suspect is taken in handcuffs out of a police precinct and then driven to the courthouse. But Trump won’t be going to a police precinct. He’s arranged a surrender with the district attorney’s office and will head straight to the court, skipping a police station entirely. It’s very unlikely anyone will get a glimpse of him going into or out of court, unless he wants to be seen. That’s because there are underground entrances, side doors and tunnels in and around the Manhattan courthouse.

Law enforcement officers gather outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on the day of Trump's court appearance. Image Credit: Reuters

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER HE SURRENDERS?

Trump will get booked. Here’s what that means: Before computers, information on every criminal suspect would be written down in a big book kept by court officials. Now, it’s all computerized, but the process is largely the same. Court officers will take down Trump’s full name, age, birthdate, height and weight. They’ll check to see if the former president has any outstanding warrants. They’ll take his fingerprints — but they won’t roll his fingertips in ink; these days that’s done by computer, too. Officers will roll each fingertip on a computerized system that records the prints. They may take his photo, known as a mug shot. In New York, this process usually takes about two hours, but can be as long as four. But no one else is getting processed when Trump arrives, so it will go much faster. Then he goes before a judge.

WHAT HAPPENS IN THE HEARING?

An arraignment is a hearing in which the indictment will be formally unsealed and the charges will be read aloud, though Trump could request to waive the public reading. He will be asked how he pleads to the charges and he will answer “not guilty.” And Trump’s attorneys Joe Tacopina, Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche, will work with the judge and the district attorney’s office to set a date for the next time he’d be back in court. The judge has ruled that news photographers would be allowed to take photos of the former president at the start of his arraignment.

WILL HE BE ARRESTED?

An NYPD officer places barricades on the ground near the courthouse ahead of Trump's arraignment. Image Credit: AFP

Technically, yes. When he’s fingerprinted and processed, he’s considered under arrest and in custody. But it won’t look like what it does in the movies or on TV’s “Law & Order.” He won’t be handcuffed and he won’t sit in a jail cell, in part because parts of the courthouse will be cleared out for his arraignment — and because Trump is a former president with Secret Service protection. Not all defendants are handcuffed before they appear before a judge for an arraignment, though some are.

IF THERE IS A MUG SHOT, WILL IT BE MADE PUBLIC?

It depends. In New York City, mug shots aren’t generally made public . They are taken by the law enforcement agency that makes the arrest. There are situations where a judge could make the photo public in response to a public records fight. It could also get leaked, too.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING AT THE COURTHOUSE ON TUESDAY?

Court officials are trying to limit what business is happening at the courthouse at 100 Centre St. in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Police are expected to close some streets around the plaza and security will be tight. The New York Police Department is in charge of security in the city, but state court officers are in charge of security inside the court.

Supporters of former US president Donald Trump protest outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City. Image Credit: AFP

WILL TRUMP WALK OUT OF THERE?

In all likelihood, yes. New York’s bail laws have been overhauled over the past few years, meaning Trump would be released without bail because the anticipated charges against him don’t require that bail be set. But it’s possible that Judge Juan Merchan could decide that Trump is a flight risk and order him held in custody, with or without bail. Trump’s lawyers would argue that the former president’s ties to the U.S. are strong, and because he’s a presidential candidate, he has no reason to flee and should be allowed to leave.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?