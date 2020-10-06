WASHINGTON: General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, is self-quarantining after contact with an infected Coast Guard officer, a military source said Tuesday.
The Pentagon said several senior US military officers who attended a meeting last week with the Coast Guard officer were self-quarantining. The Defense Department did not identify Milley among them, but a military source said it was a "pretty fair assessment" to conclude he was one of the officers.
"Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this morning," the Pentagon said in a statement. "No Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms and we have no additional positive tests to report at this time."