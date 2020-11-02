Stock death suicide dead body Image Credit: i stock

A 17-year-old died early Sunday in the custody of Prince George's County, Va., police after authorities say he stabbed himself in the neck while riding in a vehicle with his mother.

The woman, whom authorities did not identify, was driving from Virginia to their home in Oxon Hill, Md., around midnight when her son began acting erratically and stabbing himself with a weapon, she told police.

She stopped the vehicle on Indian Head Highway, which had been blocked because of an unrelated crash at the intersection of Livingston Road, just south of the Capital Beltway.

The teen's mother approached the officers and asked for help. She was covered in blood, authorities said in a news release, and she told police that her son was trying to kill her.

Officers found the teen, also covered in blood, running in the street and trying to enter other vehicles, according to police. The teen was initially compliant as officers tried to detain him but then began to lash out, officials said. During the scuffle, the officers said, they believed they saw a weapon. They used a stun gun to restrain the boy, according to the police statement.

Once the teen was in custody, officers said, they discovered "two large puncture wounds" in his neck. When the teen became unresponsive, his handcuffs were removed, and officers performed CPR until he regained consciousness, police said.

Three officers sustained minor injuries, police said. The boy's mother was not injured. An ambulance transported the teen to Fairfax Inova Hospital, where he died at 1:04 a.m.

The boy's death is being investigated by the county police department's Special Investigative Response Team, which handles cases in which a civilian may have been injured by police use of force.