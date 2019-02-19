Melissa Levy had planned to go to the dentist but instead took her two daughters, ages 11 and 15, to the protest. Levy identified herself as the daughter of a Holocaust survivor and said the father of her children was an immigrant, calling immigrants “the heart and soul of this country.” “I’m outraged and disgusted. The idea that the president would have the audacity to undermine all the checks and balances that our Constitution put in place is very disturbing to me,” Levy said.