People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Image Credit: AP

Protesters backing US President Donald Trump have breached the US Capitol, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election. Follow live updates here.

12:47AM



One person shot amid Capitol chaos

One person has been shot at the US Capitol as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building and violently clashed with police.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity amid a chaotic situation.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. The person said the victim had been taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.

The shooting came as dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden's presidential win. Trump has riled up his supporters by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud to explain his loss.

12:48AM



Pressure mounts on Trump to condemn violence

Pressure is mounting on US President Donald Trump to condemn supporters who are violently clashing with law enforcement on Capitol Hill.

Among those urging Trump to act: his former communications director, Alyssa Farah, who tweeted that Trump should "Condemn this now."

She says, "you are the only one they will listen to. For our country!"

Dozens of people have breached security perimeters at the Capitol, forcing the lockdown of the building and halting the vote to certify Joe Biden's presidential victory.

Trump has so far offered a single tweet asking his supporters to "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"

His former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney tweeted: "The President's tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home."

His lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, also addressed Trump supporters in a tweet, calling them the "patriots challenging the fraudulent election" and telling them that "POTUS wants you to EXPRESS YOUR OPINION PEACEFULLY."

12:25AM



Lawmakers told to don gas masks

Members of Congress inside the House chamber were told by police to put on gas masks after tear gas was dispersed in the Capitol Rotunda amid skirmishes by supporters of President Donald Trump

Pro-Trump protestors breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, violently clashing with law enforcement as lawmakers were gathered inside to formalize President-elect Joe Biden's victory in November's presidential election.

Law enforcement instructed lawmakers to retrieve masks from under their seats amid the clashes. The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, as Trump supporters marched through evacuated public spaces in the building.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol's Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Image Credit: AFP

After egging on protests, Trump tweeted to his supporters to "stay peaceful" as they violently clash with law enforcement and breached the Capitol building.

Trump urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s win. Several Republican lawmakers have backed his calls, despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.

12:10AM



Protesters inside Senate chamber

Protesters are now inside the Senate chamber. One got up on the dais and yelled “Trump won that election.”

Several dozen are roaming through the halls, yelling, “Where are they?”

Some were also in the visitors’ galleries.

Police hold off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. Image Credit: AP

Skirmishes follow Trump speech

The skirmishes came shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud.

Protesters could be seen marching through the Capitol's stately Statuary Hall shouting and waving Trump banners and American flags.

Some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices.

Reporters and others outside the chamber were told to go their seats inside and not leave.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden's victory. Due to an "external security threat," no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol's steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting "traitors" as officers tried to keep them back.

"We will not let them silence your voices," Trump earlier told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president.

The top Republican in Congress earlierdelivered a stinging rebuke to Trump loyalists in his party who have objected to final certification of Biden's presidential victory, warning such a move could prompt a "death spiral" for US democracy.

"If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral - we'd never see the whole nation accept an election again," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in some of his most forceful floor remarks in years.

"The voters, the courts, and the states have all spoken. If we overrule them, it will damage our republic forever," McConnell said, minutes after Republicans objected to certification of Arizona's Electoral College votes for Biden, citing unproven allegations of election fraud.

Republican lawmakers mounted their first official challenge to Biden's presidential election win Wednesday, objecting to state results from Arizona as they took up Trump's relentless effort to overturn the election results in an extraordinary joint session of Congress.

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, flanked by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, rose to object to the typically routine acceptance of electors.

The objection now forces two hours of debate in the House and Senate, sending lawmakers away to separate deliberations.

Trump's allies are acting out the pleas of supporters at his huge rally up Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House to "fight for Trump." But it's a fight that's tearing the Republican Party apart.

The last-gasp effort is all but certain to fail, defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress prepared to accept the November results. Biden, who won the Electoral College 306-232, is to be inaugurated Jan. 20.

Still, Trump vowed to he would "never concede'' and urged the massive crowd to march to the Capitol where hundreds had already gathered under tight security.

"We will never give up,'' Trump told the rally.

Vice President Mike Pence was most closely watched as he stepped onto the dais to preside over the joint session in the House chamber.

US Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes for President at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

Pence has a largely ceremonial role, opening the sealed envelopes from the states after they are carried in mahogany boxes used for the occasion, and reading the results aloud. But he was under growing pressure from Trump to overturn the will of the voters and tip the results in the president's favor, despite having no legal power to affect the outcome.

"Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!'' Trump tweeted Wednesday.

But Pence, in a statement shortly before presiding, defied Trump, saying he could not claim "unilateral authority" to reject the electoral votes that make Biden president.

Despite Trump's repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.

Arizona was the first of several states facing objections from the Republicans as Congress took an alphabetical reading of the election results.

Biden won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes, and eight lawsuits challenging the results have failed. The state's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of an election challenge.

The joint session of Congress, required by law, convened before a watchful, restless nation - months after the election, two weeks before the inauguration's traditional peaceful transfer of power and against the backdrop of a surging COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers were told by Capitol officials to arrive early, due to safety precautions with protesters in Washington. Hundreds of Trump supporters filled the Capitol plaza area and sidewalks, many bearing enormous flags and few wearing masks. Visitors, who typically fill the galleries to watch landmark proceedings, will not be allowed under COVID-19 restrictions.

The session also comes as overnight results from Georgia's runoff elections put Democrats within reach of a Senate majority.

The current majority leader, Mitch McConnell, who tried to warn his Republican Party off this challenge, was expected to deliver early remarks. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a day of "enormous historic significance,'' about "guaranteeing trust in our democratic system."

With the Senate results from Georgia streaming in and Democrats within reach of controlling the chamber, Trump amplified his pleas to stay in office as a veto check on the rival party. At the rally he said he had just talked to Pence and criticized Republicans who are not willing to fight for him as "weak.''

While other vice presidents, including Al Gore and Richard Nixon, also presided over their own defeats, Pence supports those Republican lawmakers mounting challenges to the 2020 outcome.

It's not the first time lawmakers have challenged results. Democrats did in 2017 and 2005. But the intensity of Trump's challenge is like nothing in modern times, and an outpouring of current and elected GOP officials warn the showdown is sowing distrust in government and eroding Americans' faith in democracy.

Still, more than a dozen Republican senators led by Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, along with as many as 100 House Republicans, are pressing ahead to raise objections to individual states' reports of Biden's wins.

Under the rules of the joint session, any objection to a state's electoral tally needs to be submitted in writing by at least one member of the House and one of the Senate to be considered. Each objection will force two hours of deliberations in the House and Senate, ensuring a long day.

House Republican lawmakers are signing on to objections to the electoral votes in six states: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Arizona will likely be the first to be disputed as the state tallies are announced in alphabetical order. Cruz has said he will join House Republicans in objecting to that state, even as he acknowledged the effort will not have the votes to succeed.

"Extraordinarily uphill," he said late Tuesday on Fox News.

Hawley has said he will object to the election results from Pennsylvania, almost ensuring a second two-hour debate despite resistance from the state's Republican senator, Pat Toomey, who said the tally of Biden's win is accurate.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler may challenge the results in her state of Georgia. She was defeated in Georgia's runoff to Democrat Raphael Warnock, but can remain a senator until he is sworn into office.

The other Senate runoff race between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff remained too early to call Wednesday, though Ossoff declared he won. Perdue, who was seeking reelection, is ineligible to vote in the Senate because his term expired with the start of the new Congress Sunday.

The group led by Cruz is vowing to object unless Congress agrees to form a commission to investigate the election, but that seems unlikely.

Those with Cruz are Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Steve Daines of Montana, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Mike Braun of Indiana, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

Many of the Republicans challenging the results said they are trying to give voice to voters back home who don't trust the outcome of the election and want to see the lawmakers fighting for Trump.

Hawley defended his role saying his constituents have been "loud and clear'' about their distrust of the election. "It is my responsibility as a senator to raise their concerns," he wrote to colleagues.

As criticism mounted, Cruz insisted his aim was "not to set aside the election'' but to investigate the claims of voting problems. He has produced no new evidence.