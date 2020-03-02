Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg announces he is ending his campaign to be the Democratic nominee for president during a speech at the Century Center on Sunday in South Bend, Indiana. Image Credit: AFP

South Bend: Pete Buttigieg, a former small-city Indiana mayor and first openly gay major presidential candidate, said on Sunday night he was dropping out of the Democratic race, following a crushing loss in the South Carolina primary where his poor performance with black Democrats signalled an inability to build a broad coalition of voters.

The decision comes just 48 hours before the biggest voting day of the primary, Super Tuesday, when 15 states and territories will allot a third of the delegates overall. The results were widely expected to show him finishing far behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

The truth is that the path has narrowed to a close, for our candidacy if not for our cause. Tonight I am making the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the presidency. - Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate

Buttigieg cancelled plans for a Sunday night rally in Dallas and a Monday morning fundraiser in Austin, Texas, to return to South Bend. “Sometimes the longest way around really is the shortest way home,” he told supporters to loud cheers.

“The truth is that the path has narrowed to a close, for our candidacy if not for our cause,” he said, adding, “Tonight I am making the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the presidency.”

Invoking his experience as a two-term mayor of South Bend, he said his candidacy caught on not despite that experience but because of it. America, he said, was “eager to get Washington to start running like our best run communities.”

‘Right thing to do’

On a conference call with campaign donors Sunday evening, Buttigieg said he had reached the decision with regret but concluded it was “the right thing to do, when we looked at the math,” according to one person on the call. Without mentioning opponents by name, Buttigieg said he was concerned about the effect he would have on the race by staying in, saying Democrats needed to field “the right kind of nominee” against Donald Trump.

It is unclear if Buttigieg, a relative moderate, will endorse another candidate. He and Biden have exchanged voice messages, a Biden campaign official said. But his departure could reframe the Democratic primary if many of his supporters shift to Biden, creating a more formidable centrist challenge to Sanders’ progressive movement.

Criticism against Sanders

In his remarks, Buttigieg directed criticism toward Sanders, without naming him, that he has previously made on the debate stage and on the campaign trail.

“We need leadership to heal a divided nation, not drive us further apart,” he said. “We need a broad-based agenda to truly deliver for the American people, not one that gets lost in ideology. We need an approach strong enough not only to win the White House, but hold the House, win the Senate and send Mitch McConnell into retirement.”

Sanders, in Los Angeles, made a brief statement congratulating Buttigieg while also making a bid for those who backed him. “He is the first openly gay candidate for president of the United States and he did extraordinarily well,” Sanders said. “And tonight, I just want to welcome all of his supporters into our movement and to urge them to join us in the fight for real change in this country.”

Narrowing field

Buttigieg’s departure was another step in the narrowing of a Democratic field that once featured two dozen candidates, and now has six. His move comes one day after Tom Steyer, a billionaire former hedge fund executive, dropped out after a disappointing finish in South Carolina where he invested millions of dollars.

Buttigieg, 38, skyrocketed from obscurity into the top tier of a field of more than two dozen Democratic presidential candidates largely on the strength of his robust fundraising totals early last year. He collected more than $24 million in the three-month period ending June 30, more than any other candidate in the field.

The campaign spent nearly all of its funds to deliver its virtual tie for first place in Iowa and a narrow second-place finish behind Sanders in New Hampshire. But the rush of contributions the campaign expected after Iowa and New Hampshire never materialised. The Iowa Democratic Party’s vote-counting fiasco robbed Buttigieg of some of the expected momentum and media attention after the state’s caucuses, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar was the big story after her surprise third-place showing in New Hampshire.

$ 76 million raised by Pete Buttigieg in 2019

And Buttigieg never broadened his breadth of support in a party with a large component of nonwhite voters, and one that has veered leftward since 2018.

He came in a distant third in the Nevada caucuses, which drew strong numbers of Latino voters, and then fourth place in South Carolina, where black voters made up a majority of the Democratic electorate. He won just 3% of them, according to exit polls.

After raising more than $76 million in 2019, an astonishing haul for a mayor with no national profile, Buttigieg spent nearly all his treasure in Iowa and New Hampshire. He faced campaigning coast-to-coast for Super Tuesday with evaporating funds and little chance of clearing the threshold of 15 per cent of votes needed to amass delegates.

Support plateaus

But except for a polling uptick after his strong Iowa finish, Buttigieg’s support in an average of national polls plateaued around 10 per cent. That imperiled him as the race moved to the 14 Super Tuesday states, including California and Texas, where most delegates to the National Convention go only to candidates who win 15 per cent in congressional districts and statewide.

As Sanders, in his second presidential run, built a devoted following of progressives with a call for political revolution, Buttigieg tried to offer an alternative: an upbeat message of unity and more ideological flexibility, aimed at attracting moderate Democrats, independents and crossover Republicans. But the pitch, which some found contained more platitudes than passion, was no match at a time of rising anger on the left that the political establishment has failed to address health care, income inequality and climate change.