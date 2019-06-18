Authorities say the baby girl was alone for about a week

Whitehall, Michigan: Investigators have determined that a couple whose bodies were found along with their dehydrated six-month-old baby at a motel in western Michigan died of accidental drug overdoses.

State police say autopsy results found that 26-year-old Jessica Bramer of Grand Rapids and 28-year-old Christian Reed of Marne had used fentanyl, other opioids, marijuana and alcohol.

The autopsy findings, combined with surveillance footage, digital evidence and interviews with witnesses, allowed investigators to determine the deaths were accidental.