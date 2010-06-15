Washington: Barack Obama's leadership of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill faces key tests this week as the US president gives his first national address on the disaster and meets top BP executives for the first time.

With America's largest-ever environmental disaster nearing the two-month mark, Obama will press BP executives to set up an escrow account to pay damage claims by individuals and businesses hurt by the oil spill disaster.

The crisis entered its 56th day yesterday as Obama made his fourth trip to the Gulf — visiting Alabama, Mississippi and Florida for the first time since the well blew out.

He stayed overnight in the region yesterday and returns to Washington today to make a nationally televised address tonight.

After being briefed yesterday morning by US Coast Guard Admiral Thad Allen, his point person on relief efforts, Obama hosted a round-table discussion and met local residents in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Obama was then set to travel to Theodore, Alabama, to see how the clean-up operations were going before travelling by ferry in Alabama from Dauphin Island to Fort Morgan. He was due to spend the night in Pensacola, Florida.

Millions of gallons of oil have poured into the Gulf since an April 20 offshore rig blast killed 11 workers and blew out the well.

Obama also will call for an independent panel to administer the payments and to ensure cash is disbursed in a timely fashion when he meets Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg and other BP officials at the White House tomorrow.

US Senate Democrats have written to BP urging them to make a $20 billion (Dh73 billion) initial deposit to such a fund as good faith showing that they will not shirk their responsibility. BP declined to comment on the proposals to create an arms-length oil spill damages fund.

A spokesman said Monday: "We're looking forward to having constructive discussions with the administration later in the week."

Oysterman Marko Dekovic, who has been unable to fish for three weeks, said fishermen in southern Louisiana feel caught in the middle between BP and the Obama administration.

The 24-year-old was preparing his vessel on Sunday to head out laying booms to help contain the spill and said he has grown tired of the "blame game" between BP and Obama.

"Just fix the problem," Dekovic said. "Everything depends on oysters. If you don't make any money on that you lose your house and everything else."

The Obama administration has delayed plans to permit new offshore drilling as a result of the spill. The crisis has put Obama on the defensive and distracted his team from the domestic agenda — a new energy policy, reform of Wall Street and bolstering a struggling US economy.

People in the Gulf of Mexico are frustrated with BP for the spill but also at Obama's drilling moratorium because many families have members who work in oil and others who fish.

The disaster comes ahead of November's congressional elections in which Democrats are expected to struggle to keep majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate.