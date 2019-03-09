The building's owners do not own the ground beneath it and pay annual rent

The Chrysler Building opened in 1930 and was the tallest building in the world at that time. Image Credit: Pixabay

New York: The owners of the Chrysler Building have reached a deal to sell the iconic New York City building for "a little more than $150 million," The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The tower stands in midtown Manhattan and is considered an Art Deco masterpiece.

Real estate group Tishman Speyer, which had bought the building outright for a reported $210-250 million in 1997, retained a 10 per cent stake.

The Journal reported that the building's owners do not own the ground beneath it and pay annual rent that went up from $7.75 million to $32 million in 2018 and was set to increase again to $41 million in 2028.

Citing brokers, the newspaper said those fees "have eaten away at much if not all of the building's revenue."

The building also has some 400,000 square feet (37,160 square meters) of space that is either vacant or will become so in the coming years, the Journal said.

The Chrysler Building, which opened in 1930, stands 1,046 feet (319 meters) tall. It was the world's tallest building, but only for 11 months, after which it was dethroned by the Empire State Building, also in Manhattan.