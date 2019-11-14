Police hunting for a gunman after shooting broke out at a high school

"There are multiple victims injured in this shooting at Saugus High School," the city of Santa Clarita tweeted. Image Credit: Twitter

LOS ANGELES: California police were hunting for a gunman Thursday after a shooting broke out at a high school north of Los Angeles, with "multiple victims" confirmed.

"This is an active shooter situation. The suspect described to be a male Asian, black clothing is outstanding," the local sheriff's department tweeted, as police swarmed the area in Santa Clarita, 40 miles north of Los Angeles.