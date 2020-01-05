The tour bus flipped on its side

Greenburg,Pennsylvania: Multiple people were killed early Sunday in a crash involving a tour bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania, officials said.

Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo confirmed fatalities on Twitter, but did not provide a number. A "prolonged closure'' of the turnpike is likely, DeFebo said.

The crash happened in Westmoreland County, near Pittsburgh, around mile marker 86. The crash closed the turnpike between New Stanton at Exit 75 and Breezewood at Exit 161, DeFebo tweeted.

The tour bus flipped on its side, DeFebo told The Tribune-Review. He said National Transportation Safety Board investigators were called to the scene.