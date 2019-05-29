WASHINGTON: Robert Mueller, the special counsel, was set to speak about the Russia investigation at 11 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday, his first public comments since he took over the inquiry two years ago, the Justice Department announced.

Mueller has been at the center of a fight between the Trump administration and House Democrats, who want to hear from him about his nearly two-year investigation into Russia's election interference and possible coordination with the Trump campaign. The special counsel team concluded that there was no conspiracy on behalf of the Trump campaign to coordinate with Russia's campaign of sabotage.