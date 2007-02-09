Washington: Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives are moving toward agreement on a stripped-down resolution that would disapprove of President George W. Bush's decision to send more forces to Iraq and declare support for the troops, according to party aides who said a vote was likely next week.

The vote would be the first on the House floor on the war since Democrats took control of Congress in the November 7 elections. The war, stretching almost four years and killing more than 3,000 troops and tens of thousands of Iraqis, has become widely unpopular among voters.

Democratic officials said they hoped for bipartisan support for the measure. One Republican leader conceded some members of his party's rank and file would probably break ranks.

"I don't think it'll be a pure party-line vote," said Representative Adam Putnam, chairman of the House Republican Conference.

Democratic leaders met privately on Wednesday to discuss the issue, and they intended to present their proposal to their own rank and file yesterday.

Leaders envision each House member getting a chance to speak for five minutes on the issue during a three-day debate. The proposal is expected to circumvent committee review.

Such a measure would indicate House leaders want their own approach to parting company with Bush on the war and are moving away from a version that stalled in the Senate.

That resolution, drafted by Republican Senator John Warner, stated disagreement to Bush's decision to send 21,500 more troops to Iraq. In a bid to attract more support from his party, Warner added a section promising to protect financing for troops in combat - a promise many House Democrats do not want to make.

"The president has left the Congress few alternatives other than to use the power of [the] purse spelled out in Article I, Section 9 of the US Constitution to curtail US military operations in Iraq," wrote California Democratic Representatives Lynn Woolsey and Barbara Lee on behalf of 71 members of the progressive congressional caucus, a liberal group.