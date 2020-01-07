Pentagon had said an unsigned draft version of the letter had been mistakenly sent

﻿Adel Abdul Mahdi Image Credit: AP

Baghdad: Iraq's premier Adel Abdel Mahdi confirmed Tuesday that he had received what the US said was a draft letter describing steps its military would take to "move out" of Iraq.

The Pentagon had said an unsigned draft version of the letter had been mistakenly sent, but the Iraqi premier said he had received signed and translated copies at 8:00pm local time (1700 GMT) Monday.