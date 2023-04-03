1 of 10
An aerial view of destroyed homes in the aftermath of a tornado, after a monster storm system tore through the South and Midwest on Friday in Little Rock, Arkansas, US on April 2, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
Crestview Elementary School teachers Anna Vandiver, left, and Elizabeth Woddell share a hug while visiting the mangled wreckage of their classrooms Saturday, April 1, 2023 after a tornado ripped through the town of Covington, Tennessee.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed multiple people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest, tearing a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage's scope.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
A tree branch is seen impaled through the ceiling as Ester Johnson-El, 62, inspects the wreckage of her bedroom where she rode out the storm with her nephew, grandson, and her grandson's mother, in the aftermath of a tornado, after a monster storm system tore through the South and Midwest on Friday, in Wynne, Arkansas, US on April 1, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
People laugh and celebrate after freeing a vehicle from a collapsed roof in the aftermath of a tornado, after a monster storm system tore through the South and Midwest on Friday in Little Rock, Arkansas, US April 1, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
Ester Johnson-El, 62, embraces her great granddaughter She-Keelie, 6, in front of the wreckage of her home after seeing each other for the first time since the tornado, after a monster storm system tore through the South and Midwest on Friday, in Wynne, Arkansas on US April 1, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Steve Headley, 51, crawled through the wreckage of his tenants' home to help retrieve their belongings in the aftermath of a tornado, after a monster storm system tore through the South and Midwest on Friday, in Wynne, Arkansas, US April 1, 2023. Steve owns 45 properties in the area, 17 of which have been fully destroyed and several more severely damaged.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple deaths were reported in the area following the storm.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
Vehicles are damaged from a storm in Little Rock, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of the South and Midwest that shredded homes and shopping centers.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
The damaged remains of the Walnut Ridge neighborhood is seen on March 31, 2023 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tornados damaged hundreds of homes and buildings Friday afternoon across a large part of Central Arkansas. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency after the catastrophic storms that hit on Friday afternoon.
Image Credit: AFP