US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks about the impeachment inquiry of US President Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC Image Credit: AFP

Washington: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

"Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment," the top congressional Democrat said in a short, somber televised statement, referring to House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler.

"The president's actions have seriously violated the constitution," Pelosi told reporters.

"Our democracy is what is at stake," Pelosi said. "The president leaves us no choice but to act.''

Pelosi delivered the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote, possibly by Christmas.

At the heart of the impeachment probe is a July call with the president of Ukraine, in which Trump pressed the leader to investigate Democrats and political rival Joe Biden as Trump was withholding aid to the country.