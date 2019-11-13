Swedish activist says US president's climate change denial could be helping cause

A view of a new four-story-high mural of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on November 11, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Image Credit: AFP

Hampton, Virginia: Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg said Tuesday that US President Donald Trump’s climate change denialism was “so extreme” that it had helped galvanize the movement to halt long term planetary warming.

She was speaking in an interview with AFP on the eve of her departure from North America where she has spent almost three months.

“He’s so extreme and he says so extreme things, so I think people wake up by that in a way,” the 16-year-old said from on board a sailboat preparing to depart from the East Coast town of Hampton, Virginia for Europe early Wednesday.

“I thought when he got elected, now people will finally, now people must finally wake up,” she continued.