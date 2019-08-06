Hungry boy got a lesson in proper emergency call etiquette but also a pie

Three officers responded to the home in suburban Orlando for a well-being check. Image Credit: Sanford Police Department

Sanford, Florida: A Florida boy who called 911 to report he was hungry and wanted a pizza got a lesson in proper emergency call etiquette, but he also got a pie.

The Sanford Police Department said in a Facebook post that the hungry grade-schooler called 911 last Friday.

Three officers responded to the home in suburban Orlando for a well-being check. They met with the boy and his older sister, who told them they were fine and that her brother had used the phone without her knowledge.