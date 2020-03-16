Labs don't have to send the CDC samples of their coronavirus test results anymore to get confirmation of positive cases thanks to an FDA policy change effective as of yesterday.

The change is expected to "reduce the number of tests that need to be used per patient", Stephen Hahn, leader of the Food and Drug Administration, tweeted this morning, because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention won't have to use another test to confirm results from a different lab. The change will also cut down the turnaround time between getting tested and getting results back because labs have the authority to confirm positive coronavirus cases on their own now.