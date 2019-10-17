US President Donald Trump at UN Headquarters in New York and US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, in Washington, DC. Image Credit: AFP

Washington: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said US Democratic leaders' White House meeting was cut short after Republican President Donald Trump had a "meltdown" over a House of Representatives vote condemning his Syria withdrawal.

"I think that vote - the size of the vote, more than 2-1 of the Republicans voted to oppose what the president did - probably got to the president. Because he was shaken up by it," Pelosi told reporters.