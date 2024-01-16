Washington: Former President Donald Trump cruised to victory in the Iowa caucus, warding off a late challenge from rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley and cementing his status as the clear Republican frontrunner in the race.
News organisations including the Associated Press, CNN and CBS News called the contest for Trump sooner than expected, about 30 minutes after caucuses opened at 7pm Central time. It was called before some caucus sites even had a chance to begin voting. Full official results are expected later Monday.
Trump was aiming for a resounding victory in the caucuses to further his pivot to a potential general election rematch with President Joe Biden. It's unclear yet as to Trump's margin of victory and how record cold may have impacted turnout.
The focus now turns to whether Haley or DeSantis finishes in second place. Whoever emerges as runner up retains momentum heading into the next primary in New Hampshire on January 23 and sends a signal to donors who still want an alternative to the former president at the top of the ticket.
Monday's caucus result moves Trump a step closer in his 2024 White House comeback bid.
Trump's super pac, the main outside group backing his campaign, seized on the early race call to demand his rivals drop their challenges.
DeSantis's campaign denounced the early call as election interference.