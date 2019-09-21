Dog was seized by Animal Control and detectives are investigating the fatality

Granite Bay, California: Authorities say a pit bull fatally mauled a 1-year-old boy in an unprovoked attack in the child's home.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the boy died in a "horrible tragedy" Friday in Granite Bay, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento.

Officials say deputies responded to the home around 3 p.m. Friday and rushed the child to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the boy's name.