Speaker Pelosi to make statement soon over alleged pressuring of Ukraine on Biden

US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: AFP

Washington: Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi will on Tuesday announce the start of a formal impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump in the US House of Representatives, US media reported.

Speaker Pelosi was to deliver a statement at 5pm (1am UAE) after consulting with party members demanding Trump’s impeachment over claims he pressured Ukraine’s leader to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.