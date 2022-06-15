Washington: A US panel of medical experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in young children.
The panel recommended the Moderna shot for children aged aged six months to five years, before a second vote supporting the Pfizer vaccine for children aged six months to four years.
“This recommendation does fill a significant unmet need for a really ignored younger population,” said Michael Nelson, a professor of medicine at the University of Virginia and one of the 21 experts who said the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.