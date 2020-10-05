Washington: US President Donald Trump said he will on Monday leave the hospital where he has been treated for COVID-19, and told Americans not to be afraid of the disease.
"Feeling really good!" Trump said in a tweet announcing he will return to the White House. "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," said Trump, who was admitted to the Walter Reed military medical center on Friday. "I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"
The 74-year-old has been receiving treatment since Friday at Walter Reed military hospital just outside Washington, where doctors have been weighing whether to allow him to return to the White House. Chief of staff Mark Meadows said earlier that a decision on a possible discharge was expected later on Monday.