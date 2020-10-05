Washington: US President Donald Trump removed his mask and saluted as he arrived back at the White House on Monday following four days of hospital treatment for COVID-19.
Hopitalized on Friday, Trump was discharged Monday evening from Walter Reed Medical Center near Washington, making the short helicopter ride to the White House where he is to continue his treatment.
Earlier, Trump tweeted he would be leaving the hospital where he has been treated for COVID-19, and told Americans not to be afraid of the disease.
"Feeling really good!" Trump said in a tweet announcing he will return to the White House. "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," said Trump. "I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"
The 74-year-old has been receiving treatment since Friday, where doctors have been weighing whether to allow him to return to the White House.