Rio de Janeiro: Brazil on Sunday said it had registered more than 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak as well as about one million infections, as the second worst-affected country in the world struggles to control the disease.
The Ministry of Health reported 641 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 50,617, with 1,085,038 recorded infections. It is the second most-affected country behind the United States, which accounts for nearly 120,000 deaths and more than 2.2 million cases.