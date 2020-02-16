Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Clark County Democratic Party "Kick-Off to Caucus 2020" event, Saturday in Las Vegas. Image Credit: AP

Las Vegas: As early voting surged in Nevada’s nominating contest, former Vice President Joe Biden lashed out at Democratic rival Bernie Sanders on Saturday for not doing enough to control his most aggressive supporters.

Biden’s attack during an interview for NBC’s “Meet The Press” came as he fights to rescue his struggling presidential bid and Sanders works to strengthen his strong standing with the contest speeding into a new phase. Biden also sought to downplay expectations for next Saturday’s Nevada caucuses, telling reporters that he did not need to win.

In the interview, the former vice president seized on reports that Sanders’ supporters insulted and made online threats against leaders of an influential union that declined to endorse any of the eight candidates still in the Democratic race.

“He may not be responsible for it, but he has some accountability,” Biden charged. He continued: “If any of my supporters did that, I’d disown them ... flat disown them.”

The Sanders campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Biden’s assertion. But Thursday in an interview with PBS, Sanders distanced himself from such behaviour. “Anybody making personal attacks against anybody else in my name is not part of our movement,” Sanders said, denouncing such behaviour in all campaigns.

Saturday night, Sanders laced into billionaire candidate Mike Bloomberg at a Democratic Party dinner in Las Vegas, rattling off a list of heresies against the Democratic party he accused the former New York mayor of committing. Bloomberg implemented “racist policies like stop and frisk” in New York, opposed the minimum wage and higher taxes on the wealthy during the Obama administration, Sanders said.

“The simple truth is that Mayor Bloomberg, with all his money, will not create the kind of excitement and energy we need to have the voter turnout we must have to defeat Donald Trump,” Sanders said.

It was a rare attack by name from Sanders. Bloomberg is skipping the Nevada caucuses and was not at the Clark County Democratic Party dinner where Sanders and other 2020 contenders spoke.

Frenzied campaigning

The dinner capped the first day of a weekend of frenzied campaigning, coloured by mobile campaign billboards cruising the Las Vegas strip and a diverse set of voters weighing in for the first time.

While the state’s formal presidential caucuses are still a week away, Democrats opened the first of four days of early voting across more than 80 locations. State party officials at some sites across Nevada were overwhelmed by long lines.

In northern Nevada’s Washoe County, a line of more than 300 people snaked through aisles of book shelves at a public library as another 100 queued up at the county party’s headquarters. Dozens left without voting.

A spokeswoman for the Nevada Democrats, Molly Forgey, downplayed concerns related to the large early turnout as the political world anxiously watched from afar less than two weeks after Iowa’s presidential caucuses turned disastrous.

“We are happy to see the number of energised Democrats participating in our first ever early voting period,” Forgey said, noting that early voters have four days to participate. “Our volunteers and staff are working to make every site runs as efficiently as possible and to ensure every voter gets to make their voice heard.”

Early votes cast on paper ballots will be added to in-person caucus votes made on February 22, when Democrats will attend about 2,000 precinct meetings around the state. The Nevada State Democratic Party abandoned its plans to use an app like the one that caused trouble in Iowa and has scrambled to come up with a new system to tabulate results.

Amid heightened concern over the process, several candidates were making urgent get-out-the-vote pushes with rallies and town halls ahead of the fundraising gala Saturday night.

Biden, looking to Nevada’s diverse electorate to help revive his campaign after weak finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, seized on President Donald Trump’s hard-line policy and incendiary rhetoric on immigration as he courted voters.

“Everybody knows how Donald Trump is. We gotta let him know who we are,” Biden said, drawing a roar from about 100 campaign volunteers gathered at a Las Vegas middle school gymnasium for a Latino organizing event.

Biden thanked the volunteers, emphasized the importance of the Latino vote and touted his relationships with unions. He later told reporters that he didn’t need to win Nevada’s caucuses to mount a comeback.

“I just have to do well,” the former vice president said when asked what he needs out of the state. Asked whether he has to win, he replied, “No, I don’t think I have to, but I think we have a shot at winning.”

Former Sen. Harry Reid, an icon in Nevada’s Democratic politics, told reporters that “people should not be counting Joe Biden out of the race yet,” but also offered warm words for Sanders’ candidacy. When asked he downplayed concerns from some Democrats that Sanders might hurt other candidates should he become the nominee.

“I care a great deal about Bernie Sanders. And he has gotten where he has by having people support him,” said the 80-year-old Reid. “And so I’m not going to be critical of Bernie Sanders.”

Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, also reeling after a weak performance last week in New Hampshire, looked to Nevada’s women for momentum.

The Massachusetts senator pitched her universal childcare plan as she addressed about 30 people, mostly women, at a downtown Las Vegas reggae and cocktail bar. After being introduced by actress Yvette Nicole Brown, Warren said her childcare plan would be paid for by a wealth tax of 2 cents on every dollar for fortunes of more than $50 million.

“It’s good for our babies,” Warren said. “Think about what it means for every mama. Every mama who can now finish her education, even if she’s just had a baby. Every mama and every daddy who could take a job.”

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar tried to introduce herself to the state’s voters, too, addressing an African American festival in a Las Vegas park. She praised the state’s voting protections and Democratic legislative majority while pitching her appeal to pivotal Midwestern voters.

“In the middle of the country where I’m from I want a little more Nevada there,” Klobuchar said. “My plan is to build a great blue wall around those states and make Donald Trump pay for it.”

Bloomberg, who isn’t competing in Nevada as part of a strategy to skip the first four states voting for a nominee, was on the cusp of qualifying for Wednesday’s presidential debate in La Vegas. The former New York mayor has increasingly become a target of the Democratic Party’s far-left wing as national polls show suggest he is on the rise.

Both Warren and Sanders criticized the role of big money in politics and billionaires seeking the presidency. Bloomberg and Tom Steyer are in that category.

“Democracy is not billionaires spending hundreds of millions of dollars trying to get elected. Democracy is when working people stand up, fight for justice,” Sanders declared.