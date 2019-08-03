For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pexels

Washington: A shooting at a shopping mall in the US state of Texas on Saturday killed at least 20 people, and three suspects are in custody.

Police in Texas reported the shooting occurrend on Saturday in a commercial district of El Paso.

Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN on Saturday that numerous people had been killed in the attack in or near the Cielo Vista Mall.

Reports on social media said shots were fired at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall, in the east of El Paso City, and that shoppers were being evacuated from the mall as a precaution. Image Credit: Social Media

The police put out a tweet urging people to stay away from a shopping center called Cielo Vista Mall.

The local ABC affiliate, KVIA, said the suspected shooterd asttacked a Walmart.

CNN said three restaurants in the area were on lockdown.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick told Fox News: "We have between 15 and 20 casualties, we don't know the number of fatalities".