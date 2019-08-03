Washington: A shooting at a shopping mall in the US state of Texas on Saturday killed at least 20 people, and three suspects are in custody.
Police in Texas reported the shooting occurrend on Saturday in a commercial district of El Paso.
Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN on Saturday that numerous people had been killed in the attack in or near the Cielo Vista Mall.
The police put out a tweet urging people to stay away from a shopping center called Cielo Vista Mall.
The local ABC affiliate, KVIA, said the suspected shooterd asttacked a Walmart.
CNN said three restaurants in the area were on lockdown.
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick told Fox News: "We have between 15 and 20 casualties, we don't know the number of fatalities".
Mayor Dee Margo told CNN: "There are three suspects in custody," and added that the scene was still active but under control.