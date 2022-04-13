New York: New York police arrested a suspect accused of shooting 10 people on a packed subway train car in Brooklyn, more than 24 hours after the terrifying attack, US media reported Wednesday.
Police had named 62-year-old Frank James as the suspect in the incident. CNN reported that he was spotted by two police officers on a Manhattan street and taken into custody. Officials were due to hold a briefing on the case later Wednesday. as the suspect in the incident.
The suspect set off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car on Tuesday and then opened fire, the police said. At least 23 people were injured in the shooting.