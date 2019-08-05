15-year-old was hospitalized and is now in the care of social workers

Bartley, West Virginia: Three people have been charged in the case of a sexually abused teen forced to drink turpentine in an attempt to end her pregnancy.

A state police criminal complaint says the pregnant 15-year-old was hospitalized and is now in the care of social workers.

It says 24-year-old Daniel Atwell was living with the girl and her mother. The mother told police she gave Atwell permission to have sex with her daughter.

The mother said a morning-after pill she bought to end the pregnancy didn't work. The teen told police her aunt, Sherry Kirk, then forced her to drink turpentine.