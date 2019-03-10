Boeing 737 MAX, carrying 149 passengers and 8 crew members, crashed on its way to Nairobi

Ethiopian Airlines says Ethiopian authorities, manufacturer Boeing and other international stakeholders will collaborate on an investigation into the cause of Sunday morning's crash after takeoff from Addis Ababa.

A new statement by the airline also says families of the 157 victims have been contacted and that remains will be returned to them once identified.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. The new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane had been en route to Nairobi. Victims came from 35 countries.

UAE leaders send condolences

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Sahle Work Zewde of Ethiopia, for the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane which crashed on Sunday.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Ethiopian President.

Update: 5.11pm (UAE time)

People with passports from 32 countries and the United Nations were on the Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 that crashed with 157 on board Sunday, Ethiopian Airlines said.

Kenya had the largest number of casualties with 32, followed by Canada with 18, Ethiopia with nine, then Italy, China, and the United States with eight each, CEO Tewolde GebreMariam told reporters in Addis Ababa. Britain and France each had seven people on board, Egypt six, the Netherlands five, and India four. Four were UN passport-holders.

Update: 4.51pm (UAE time)

The pilot of a Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 that crashed six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday, had alerted controllers "he had difficulties" and wanted to turn back the plane carrying 157 people, the head of Ethiopian Airlines said.

The pilot "was given clearance" to return to Addis, chief executive officer Tewolde GebreMariam told journalists in the Ethiopian capital when asked whether there had been a distress call.

Update: 2.51pm (UAE time)

State media reported that there are no survivors from crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane.

A spokesman for Ethiopian Airlines says the among the dead in the crash Sunday are 32 Kenyans and 17 Ethiopians. Asrat Begashaw said that 31 other nationalities were also among those on board the new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane that crashed

The Ethiopian prime minister's office says a Ethiopian Airlines flight has crashed on way to Nairobi, six minutes after taking off from Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, on a flight to Nairobi.

Deaths were reported. It was not immediately clear if there were any survivors.

The Boeing 737 MAX, reportedly with 157 people on board, crashed en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Sunday.

Ethiopian Airlines says it believes 149 passengers and eight crew members were on board a plane that crashed.

A statement from the airline on Sunday morning said the Boeing 737 crashed around Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of the capital, shortly after taking off at 8:38 a.m. local time.

The airline statement said “search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties.”

The Ethiopian prime minister’s office in a separate, earlier statement offered condolences to families.