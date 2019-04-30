Rescue operations are still ongoing, says spokesperson

Kaduna: Nigerian gunmen have kidnapped a government official and his daughter after ambushing their car and killing their driver on the main highway from the capital Abuja, police said Tuesday.

Amuhammad Abubakar, chairman of Nigeria's Universal Basic Education Commission, which works to improve the quality of school teaching, was seized on Monday afternoon along with his daughter.

"Rescue operations are still ongoing," said Kaduna state police spokesman Yakubu Sabo.

The attack, the latest in a long line of abductions, took place near Kurmin Kare, south of town of Kaduna on the main road to the capital Abuja.

There have been several recent attacks on the busy 189-kilometre (117-mile) highway between Abuja and Kaduna.