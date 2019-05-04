Said Bouteflika was seen as the guiding hand behind the rule of his ailing brother

Also in this package Bouteflika gone but Algerians ‘want more’

Algiers: Said Bouteflika, the powerful brother of deposed Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, was arrested Saturday along with two former intelligence chiefs, a security source told AFP.

General Mohamed Mediene, known as Toufik, who headed the secret service for 25 years and former intelligence coordinator Athmane Tartag were the two spy chiefs arrested, the source said, asking not to be named.