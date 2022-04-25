A second passport and citizenship is one of the most sought-out necessities for those looking to travel the world without boundaries. Every year, thousands of people apply to acquire new citizenship by investment driven by their family situation, personal aspirations and professional ambitions.
Expertise and experience
Firms with global expertise and experience will ensure the highest chances for a citizenship and residency by investment application to be processed smoothly, quickly and successfully. RIF Trust employs over 90 industry professionals with international experience in investment migration with 22 offices around the world.
As one of the largest and leading citizenship and residency by investment advisory firms in the Middle East and Africa, RIF Trust is a government authorised agent for the most powerful citizenship or residency programmes in the world, including St Kitts and Nevis, Portugal, Spain and Malta, and has helped over 2,500 clients and their families obtain second citizenship or residency.
Transparency and best industry practices
RIF Trust is dedicated to upholding and applying best practice and transparency at each step of the client’s application process as it saves clients both time and money.
As the Investment Migration Council’s (IMC) appointed Regional Representative Office, RIF Trust leads other RCBI firms by example by upholding the IMC’s code of ethics and acting as a point of contact for practitioners in the Middle East. With a strong track record of success for its clients’ applications, RIF Trust’s clients can trust that their applications are handled with the highest levels of service.
Driven by its motto, Hello Freedom, RIF Trust has delivered thousands of passports and EU residency permits to its clients in the comfort of their own homes, and is committed to its client-focused approach each and every day.
