693 cases in Qatar, and 18,827 cases in Turkey

Dubai: Qatar has reported 59 new coronavirus cases on Monday (March 30, 2020), brining the total number of cases in the country to 693.

On Monday, Qatar also suspended non-emergency health services including dental, skin, diet, physiotherapy services and cosmetic surgery.

Meanwhile, Turkey reported 37 deaths, bringing the total fatalities in the country to 168 as the country has struggled to ramp up testing a week after sending kits to US.