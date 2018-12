Historic summit: US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, in Singapore on June 12. Image Credit: AP

First step: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in cross the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarised Zone on April 27. Image Credit: AP

Nobel Peace Prize winners: Dr Denis Mukwege from Congo and Nadia Murad from Iraq receive the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo Town Hall in October for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict. Image Credit: AFP

Kerala floods: Fire services personnel rescue a child following a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Idukki, Kerala, India, in August. Image Credit: PTI

California blaze: A home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, California. Insurance claims from November’s California wildfires already were at $9 billion (Dh33 billion) and expected to increase, the state’s insurance chief announced on December 12. Image Credit: AP

Longest sea bridge: World’s longest seacrossing bridge opens between Hong Kong- Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on October 23. Image Credit: AP

Harry weds Meghan: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride through Windsor following their wedding on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Image Credit: AP

Merkel steps down as CDU chief: German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, steps down from the party post on December 7. Image Credit: AP

Protests against school massacre: Students participate in a demonstration in front of the White House in Washington in protest against the massacre of 17 people at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14. Image Credit: AP

Imran bowls over Pakistan and the world: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation from the Prime Minister’s Office after he was sworn in on August 28. Image Credit: Online