Overclocked: Oppo Reno Unboxing and First Look

The Oppo Reno might be the most novel solution at a bezel-less smartphone display. It comes with no type of notch or a punch hole cut-out. So does that mean you sacrifice the front selfie camera? Not at all! We unbox the latest Oppo smartphone and check out its bezel-less display and innovative shark fin self-rising camera.