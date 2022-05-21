Watch: Title race, European qualification and relegation to be decided on final day of Premier League season, Gulf News experts discuss

The 2021-2022 Premier League season is going to the wire with the title, European qualification and relegation to be decided on the final day tomorrow. That means it is all set up to be one of the most exciting ever final days. You can expect an afternoon full of twists and turns and a lot of desperate football being played. At the top of the league defending champions Manchester City go into the last round of matches one point ahead of Liverpool. Tottenham and Arsenal can still qualify for the Champions League. There’s also the Europa League and Europa Conference League spots to be decided while at the bottom of the table Norwich City and Watford are already relegated and will be joined by either Leeds United or Burnley. Gulf News experts discuss the upcoming action.