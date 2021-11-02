If you’ve been watching the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup and felt you can put your knowledge of the game to the test, here’s your chance.
Gulf News and Mr Cricket UAE are coming together again to host the World Cup Quiz.
Eight teams of two members each will pad up on November 13, 2021 and take guard to face bouncers, googlies and yorkers on the quiz floor. Winners will walk back to the pavilion with fabulous prizes.
Fans wishing to take part in the quiz or cheer on the teams can send in their entries to readers@gulfnews.com