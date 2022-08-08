Michael Major, Director of Golf at Dubai Creek commented, ‘The PING Summer Open is our flagship event on our summer golf calendar. We especially thank Ping and ProSports International for their continued support for not only of this event, but also for both Dubai Creek and Dubai Golf. We managed to fit this event in between our golf course summer golf course maintenance programmes and we thank David Taggart, our Golf Course Superintendent and his team for getting the golf course in today’s tournament ready condition.’
Ping Dubai Creek Summer Open roundup
Ping Dubai Creek Summer Open at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club