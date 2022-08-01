Dubai-based Nico Colsaerts, an Aviv Ambassador, is ready to tackle the rigours of the professional golf and will return to the DP World Tourin the next couple of weeks after recovering from a health scare in the last couple of months. Now, I am feeling almost bullet proof, said the 39-year-old Belgian professional. And helping him in the recovery is the Aviv Clinics in Dubai, where Mike Frayne, CEO of Aviv Clinics Dubai, talks about how the Aviv medical improvement programme can have a positive impact for golfers.
Golfer Nico Colsaerts on his health and why he choose to live in Dubai
The Aviv Ambassador is ready to tackle the rigours of professional golf