FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Senegal end Ecuador’s last 16 hopes, Gulf News football experts discuss the match

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Videos Sport

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Senegal end Ecuador’s last 16 hopes, Gulf News football experts discuss the match

Kalidou Koulibaly’s superb volley sent Senegal into the FIFA World Cup last 16 for only the second time in their history as they eliminated Ecuador in a thriller at the Khalifa International Stadium. Ecuador's midfielder Moises Caicedo cancelled out a penalty by Ismaila Sarr before Chelsea defender Koulibaly's side-footer won it. Gulf News football experts discuss the match and look ahead to tomorrow’s clash between Poland and Argentina.

Next Up

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Brazil reach last 16 after beating Switzerland

Watch: England thrash Iran 6-2 in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B opener

T20 World Cup 2022: Stokes helps England beat Pakistan to win pulsating final

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland to boost semi-final chances

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.