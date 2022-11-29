FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Senegal end Ecuador’s last 16 hopes, Gulf News football experts discuss the match
Kalidou Koulibaly’s superb volley sent Senegal into the FIFA World Cup last 16 for only the second time in their history as they eliminated Ecuador in a thriller at the Khalifa International Stadium. Ecuador's midfielder Moises Caicedo cancelled out a penalty by Ismaila Sarr before Chelsea defender Koulibaly's side-footer won it. Gulf News football experts discuss the match and look ahead to tomorrow’s clash between Poland and Argentina.