Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari blazes a trail on ice

When you first meet Zahra Lari, it is hard to imagine the petite, soft-spoken demeanour hides an adventurous streak that didn’t need much persuasion to sign on for stunt that saw her suspended from a helicopter, 250 meters above the highest vantage point on the Palm Jumeirah as she plunged on to the The Palm Tower’s still unopened deck on the 54th floor to do what she does best — skate her heart out. Lari, who has earned the accolade as the first Emirati figure skater, threw caution to the wind as she landed, skates first on Nakheel’s The Next Level observation deck that had been transformed into a makeshift ice rink for the Emirati trailblazer to perform the axel, the loop and other jumps with gleeful abandon. A day after her daredevil stunt, Lari sat down with Gulf News to talk talk to us about her helicopter stunt, life on the ice and her goal of representing the UAE at the Winter Olympics one day.