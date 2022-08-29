Hardik Pandya turned the venue of his heartbreak into a stage for celebration. The Indian allrounder had limped off the field, unable to complete his over after a back injury flared up. That was in the 2018 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium. But today (August 28), he conjured up an all-round display — an unbeaten 33 and 3/25 — to steer India to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in a Group A match in the DP World Asia 2022.
Epic match goes right to the wire as India win with just 2 balls remaining