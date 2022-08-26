KL Rahul, the Indian vice-captain, said his team is excited at the prospect of facing Pakistan. “We always look forward to the India-Pakistan clash because we don’t play each other anywhere else, [except] in these big tournaments. It’s a great challenge to compete against a good team like Pakistan.” The weight of history and rivalry revs up the intensity of India-Pakistan clashes. That seeps into the minds of the players. Video Credit:

India-Pakistan cricket matches are special. It evokes so much interest and passion that players come under immense pressure. The game on Sunday (August 28) is undoubtedly the most keenly-awaited encounter in the DP World Asia Cup 2022. It is the first meeting since Pakistan defeated India in the T20 World Cup — their first win in a major International Cricket Conference tournament.

