Sri Lanka raced to a six-wicket victory over India in a crucial Super 4 game of the DP World Asia Cup. Openers Kusal Mendis (57 off 37 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37) put on a rollicking stand of 97/1 in 11 overs as the islanders chased 174 for victory. Even the loss of four wickets didn’t stop the Sri Lankan march to victory, which puts them in sight of a place in the final.
Asia Cup 2022: India need miracle to reach Asia Cup final after Sri Lanka defeat
Men in Blue only have a mathematical chance of making the final now