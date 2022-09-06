Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets in the Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium. It means the Men in Blue are now on the verge of being knocked out of the tournament. They will need to rely on other results and the run rate if they are to book their spots in the final. Mr. Cricket UAE Anis Sajan and the Gulf News team discuss what went wrong for India tonight… Video Credit:

Sri Lanka raced to a six-wicket victory over India in a crucial Super 4 game of the DP World Asia Cup. Openers Kusal Mendis (57 off 37 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37) put on a rollicking stand of 97/1 in 11 overs as the islanders chased 174 for victory. Even the loss of four wickets didn’t stop the Sri Lankan march to victory, which puts them in sight of a place in the final.

