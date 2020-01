Twins gather at Dubai’s Burj Park

Twins, and even a few triplets from around the UAE converged under the shadow of the mighty Burj Khalifa in Burj Park for a rather unusual competition. Twins Plus Arabia was launched on Friday, and though it was somewhat last minute for the organizer, the turn out and response was great. The competition was held for the launch of the new website, where mothers and fathers in the same situation can come together and support each other.