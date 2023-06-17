On the sidelines of his working visit to the Russian Federation, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met with His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who is heading the UAE delegation at this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum: UAE President meets Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and tours UAE pavilion
Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Saud toured the UAE pavilion at International Economic Forum